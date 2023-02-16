Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 85,260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $226.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.02 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.