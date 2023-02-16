Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

See Also

