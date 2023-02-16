Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$1.20

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.33.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$1.31 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$446.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.