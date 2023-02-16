Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 411,044 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 369,808 shares.The stock last traded at $8.17 and had previously closed at $8.09.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 5,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

