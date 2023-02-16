Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Receives $71.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.80.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Azenta Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. Azenta has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 2,618.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 371,233 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

