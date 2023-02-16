Bank of Montreal Can Has $29.61 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,879 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Workday worth $29,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after purchasing an additional 541,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 6,370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 438,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 431,467 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,525,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $190.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.98, a PEG ratio of 193.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $250.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

