Bank of Montreal Can Has $30.57 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,569 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $30,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

