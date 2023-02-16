Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,961 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $29,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,812,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total transaction of $2,936,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,167 shares of company stock worth $32,345,147. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.1 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,561.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,502.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,359.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,609.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.