Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Digital Realty Trust worth $28,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

DLR stock opened at $113.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.