Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Carlisle Companies worth $29,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2,715.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $637,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 380.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $260.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $217.92 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.