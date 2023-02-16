Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,936 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSCI were worth $28,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $567.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

