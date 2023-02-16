Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $32.94, but opened at $34.99. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 23,366 shares traded.

The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

