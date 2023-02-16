Barclays Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BMW opened at €99.18 ($106.65) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

