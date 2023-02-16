Barclays Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $127.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $129.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,499,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

