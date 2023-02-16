Barclays Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $127.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRTGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $129.00 to $127.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $109.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $128.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $728,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,143,000 after buying an additional 1,136,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,864,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,499,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

