Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
B stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.
Several equities analysts have commented on B shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.
Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.
