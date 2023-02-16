Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group Price Performance

B stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Barnes Group by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Barnes Group by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on B shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.