Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDEV. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.57) to GBX 440 ($5.34) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 509 ($6.18) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 486 ($5.90) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.49) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 478.43 ($5.81).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 468.10 ($5.68) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 936.20. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 620.20 ($7.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 435.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 416.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.20%.

In other news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.92), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($52,205.57).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

