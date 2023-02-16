Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €91.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($97.85) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Siltronic in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of WAF stock opened at €77.25 ($83.06) on Monday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($164.73). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.88.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

