Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 814 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,862 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $82,222.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX opened at $298.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.27 and a 200 day moving average of $298.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $225.28 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

