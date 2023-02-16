Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

