Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 251 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 50.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

