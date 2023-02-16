Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $118.56 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

