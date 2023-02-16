Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 333,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,974.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

VST stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

