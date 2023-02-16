Bessemer Group Inc. Has $649,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.30.

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day moving average is $123.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

