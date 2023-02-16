Bessemer Group Inc. Has $708,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

