Bessemer Group Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

