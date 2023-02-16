Bessemer Group Inc. Has $867,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after purchasing an additional 399,541 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after purchasing an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 33.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,504,000 after purchasing an additional 687,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Graco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,636,000 after buying an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

Graco Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $72.45 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.