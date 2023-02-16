Bessemer Group Inc. Has $870,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,518,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,756,000 after buying an additional 82,075 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 394.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.81 and its 200 day moving average is $106.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

