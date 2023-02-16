Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $187.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total value of $80,715.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,053 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,076.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,576 shares of company stock worth $7,633,960 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

