Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $580,000 in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.66. Methanex Co. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $56.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.55 million. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

