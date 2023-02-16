Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $598,000 in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Yamana Gold by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,598,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,878,000 after buying an additional 412,203 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Yamana Gold by 12.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,386,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 261,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 147.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 169,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 100,893 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP raised its position in Yamana Gold by 36.5% during the third quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP now owns 1,365,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 365,393 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $72,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

Yamana Gold Dividend Announcement

AUY opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

