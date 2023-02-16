Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 22,039 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ACV Auctions worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $51,002.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,596.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $51,002.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACVA opened at $11.32 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.