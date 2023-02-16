Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 997,275 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after buying an additional 647,363 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after buying an additional 138,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 969,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,306,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.51 and a 200 day moving average of $150.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

