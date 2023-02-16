Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 240 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4,961.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $80.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Cowen lowered their target price on TriNet Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,541 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $229,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,327. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.