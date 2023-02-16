Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,703 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.8 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

