Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 7,257 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 43,624.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,970,209 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $503,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 340.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,148,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,190 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 110.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,620,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $51,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.
Ford Motor Stock Performance
NYSE F opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Ford Motor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.
Ford Motor Profile
Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.
