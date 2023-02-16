Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE BE opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 20,642.17% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,099 shares of company stock worth $1,177,138. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

