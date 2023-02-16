Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

BCYC opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.72. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.