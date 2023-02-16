Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.14 and last traded at $58.13. 32,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 169,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,731,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

