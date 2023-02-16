Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.14 and last traded at $58.13. 32,304 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 169,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.
Blackbaud Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the last quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,882 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,731,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
