BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) Insider Carole Ferguson Acquires 10,000 Shares

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ferguson purchased 10,000 shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,500 ($17,601.36).

LON:BERI opened at GBX 147 ($1.78) on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 151 ($1.83). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.37. The firm has a market cap of £199.17 million, a PE ratio of 334.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust’s payout ratio is 909.09%.

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

