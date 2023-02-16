BMO Capital Markets Reiterates C$98.00 Price Target for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$98.00 price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRT.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$94.43.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

GRT.UN opened at C$84.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$63.29 and a 12 month high of C$100.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$74.94.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

