BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €72.00 by UBS Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNPGet Rating) has been assigned a €72.00 ($77.42) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BNP Paribas stock opened at €64.20 ($69.03) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($61.55) and a one year high of €69.17 ($74.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.62.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

