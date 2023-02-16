BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BOK Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in BOK Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.94. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BOKF. Wedbush raised their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading

