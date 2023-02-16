Boston Partners Acquires New Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

AOSL stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $843.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.46.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

