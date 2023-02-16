Boston Partners Invests $233,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Boston Partners bought a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 11,119,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,481 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 868,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,306,000 after acquiring an additional 649,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in XPO by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,504,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 574,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.09. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $46.84.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

