BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 101,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 196,057 shares.The stock last traded at $26.45 and had previously closed at $26.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. TheStreet raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.