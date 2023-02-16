British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,643,000 after buying an additional 5,093,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,154,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7006 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

