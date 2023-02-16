Brokerages Set Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Price Target at $82.25

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $235,969.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,523,554.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,543,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,684,000 after buying an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,409,000 after buying an additional 103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,478,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,282,000 after buying an additional 116,851 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRI opened at $78.94 on Monday. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

