Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Arista Networks in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.0 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

NYSE:ANET opened at $141.53 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.