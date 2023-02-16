Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Sunday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.83.

ERO opened at C$20.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

