Brokers Issue Forecasts for PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.81. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PHM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $56.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,239,000 after buying an additional 421,474 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after acquiring an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after acquiring an additional 433,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after acquiring an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

